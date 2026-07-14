The initial public offer of Laser Power & Infra received bids for 99,63,24,700 shares as against 2,55,86,207 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 38.94 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 July 2026 and closed on 13 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 203 and 214 per share.

The qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) portion was subscribed 92.25 times. The non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 43.34 times and the retail individual investors category was subscribed 6.59 times.

The issue comprised both an offer for sale and a fresh issue of equity shares (of Rs 5 face value) worth an aggregate of Rs 200 crore and Rs 542 crore, respectively. The entire portion of the offer for sale is by promoters, i.e., Deepak Goel (Rs 112.5 crore), Rakhi Goel (Rs 25 crore), and Devesh Goel (Rs 62.5 crore).

Of the net proceeds, the company proposed to utilize Rs 490 crore towards repayment and/or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and balance towards general corporate purposes. Laser Power & Infra is an integrated manufacturer of power and control cables, conductors, and specialty electrical products, along with providing EPC solutions for the power transmission and distribution sector. The company operates three manufacturing facilities in West Bengal and has executed power infrastructure projects across India and overseas. It serves government utilities, Indian Railways, discoms, and private EPC players, with a strong presence in East India. As of March 31, 2026, its order book stood at Rs 3,243.4 crore, spanning both manufacturing and EPC businesses. Its outstanding borrowings end of 17 June 2026, stood at Rs 935.67crore.