Laser Power & Infra receives LoI from Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board

For supply and installation of advanced HTLS conductors

Laser Power & Infra has received a Letter of Intent (Lol) from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEBL), a Government undertaking, for the supply and installation of High Temperature Low Sag (HTLS) conductors under a turnkey reconductoring project aimed at improving power supply reliability in the Nalagarh Electrical Division, Himachal Pradesh.

The project entails replacing conventional conductors with advanced HTLS conductors that significantly enhance transmission capacity while utilizing the existing tower infrastructure. By enabling utilities to carry substantially higher current without requiring additional right-of-way or tower replacement, reconductoring offers a faster, more cost- effective and sustainable approach to strengthening the power transmission network.