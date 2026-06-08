Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 45.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.60% to Rs 191.45 crore

Net profit of Last Mile Enterprises declined 45.86% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.60% to Rs 191.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 275.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.54% to Rs 11.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 573.08% to Rs 2592.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 385.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.