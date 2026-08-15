Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 66.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 68.83% to Rs 386.59 croreNet profit of Last Mile Enterprises declined 66.09% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 68.83% to Rs 386.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1240.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales386.591240.31 -69 OPM %0.500.61 -PBDT2.688.81 -70 PBT2.248.32 -73 NP1.584.66 -66
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