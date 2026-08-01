Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit declines 5.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.55% to Rs 286.88 croreNet profit of Latent View Analytics declined 5.33% to Rs 48.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.55% to Rs 286.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 236.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales286.88236.02 22 OPM %19.7621.37 -PBDT76.4971.56 7 PBT65.2961.95 5 NP48.1350.84 -5
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