Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 125.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.10% to Rs 2026.31 croreNet profit of Laurus Labs rose 125.49% to Rs 367.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.10% to Rs 2026.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1569.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2026.311569.57 29 OPM %31.5024.35 -PBDT605.23341.06 77 PBT481.36224.22 115 NP367.60163.02 125
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