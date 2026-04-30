Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 19.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 1811.57 crore

Net profit of Laurus Labs rose 19.46% to Rs 279.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 1811.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1720.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.04% to Rs 888.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 6812.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5553.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.