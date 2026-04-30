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Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 19.46% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 1811.57 crore

Net profit of Laurus Labs rose 19.46% to Rs 279.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 1811.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1720.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.04% to Rs 888.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 6812.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5553.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1811.571720.30 5 6812.905553.96 23 OPM %28.2724.45 -26.0919.00 - PBDT483.47422.77 14 1661.93914.38 82 PBT361.37312.34 16 1181.88484.29 144 NP279.14233.67 19 888.79358.32 148

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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