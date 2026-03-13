Laurus Labs drops after reports of sharp fall in February export revenue

Laurus Labs fell 5.65% to Rs 986.75 after reports indicated a sharp drop in the company's export revenue during February 2026.

According to media reports, the pharmaceutical companys export revenue declined 47% to about $36 million in February, reflecting a significant slowdown in overseas sales.

Laurus Labs is a research-driven pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. It holds a leadership position in developing and manufacturing select Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosage Forms (FDF) across anti-retroviral, oncology, cardiovascular, and gastro therapeutics.

On a consolidated basis, Laurus Labs net profit rose 172.65% to Rs 251.66 crore while net sales rose 25.67% to Rs 1778.29 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.