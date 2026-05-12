Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 1.07%, rises for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 1280.4, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 115.1% in last one year as compared to a 4.28% drop in NIFTY and a 12.36% drop in the Nifty Pharma.

Laurus Labs Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1280.4, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.22% on the day, quoting at 23526.15. The Sensex is at 74972.87, down 1.37%. Laurus Labs Ltd has risen around 17.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24170.45, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.25 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1284.3, up 1.22% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 115.1% in last one year as compared to a 4.28% drop in NIFTY and a 12.36% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.