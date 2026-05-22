Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit rises 135.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit rises 135.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 19.46% to Rs 72.18 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Dental rose 135.51% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 72.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.78% to Rs 28.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 271.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 236.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales72.1860.42 19 271.50236.56 15 OPM %18.7015.77 -15.9917.70 - PBDT15.529.90 57 50.5839.82 27 PBT11.145.60 99 34.7124.80 40 NP10.084.28 136 28.9831.77 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gamco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.88 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sabrimala Industries India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit declines 33.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 12.04% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story