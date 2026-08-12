Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit rises 22.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.48% to Rs 72.99 croreNet profit of Laxmi Dental rose 22.77% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 72.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales72.9964.32 13 OPM %19.6718.52 -PBDT16.3613.17 24 PBT12.049.60 25 NP10.308.39 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content