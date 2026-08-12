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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit rises 22.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Laxmi Dental consolidated net profit rises 22.77% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.48% to Rs 72.99 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Dental rose 22.77% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 72.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales72.9964.32 13 OPM %19.6718.52 -PBDT16.3613.17 24 PBT12.049.60 25 NP10.308.39 23

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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