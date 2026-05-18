Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi Goldorna House reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Laxmi Goldorna House reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 3.90% to Rs 26.64 crore

Net loss of Laxmi Goldorna House reported to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.90% to Rs 26.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.51% to Rs 4.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.78% to Rs 104.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.6427.72 -4 104.3187.82 19 OPM %-7.1719.12 -15.7725.59 - PBDT-5.612.76 PL 5.6214.07 -60 PBT-5.682.65 PL 5.4513.86 -61 NP-6.160.68 PL 4.3910.58 -59

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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