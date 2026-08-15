Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit declines 46.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.73% to Rs 37.44 croreNet profit of Laxmi Goldorna House declined 46.82% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.73% to Rs 37.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales37.4428.64 31 OPM %12.0518.09 -PBDT1.702.97 -43 PBT1.662.92 -43 NP1.172.20 -47
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