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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit rises 69.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit rises 69.43% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
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Sales rise 34.18% to Rs 93.50 crore

Net profit of Laxmi India Finance rose 69.43% to Rs 16.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.18% to Rs 93.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales93.5069.68 34 OPM %64.6566.10 -PBDT22.5013.23 70 PBT21.9012.77 71 NP16.579.78 69

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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