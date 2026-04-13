Laxmi Organic Industries has announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, Mahadeo Karnik, effective from 13 April 2026.

He will be relieved from his duties at the close of business hours on 13 April 2026. The board has expressed its appreciation for his contributions during his tenure.

Following this, the companys board has approved the appointment of Harshvardhan Goenka, executive director, as the interim CFO with effect from the commencement of business hours on 14 April 2026. He will hold the additional charge until a new CFO assumes office.

The company also stated that it has identified a successor for the CFO role, who is expected to join on 15 June 2026. The appointment will be placed before the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee, and the Board for approval.

Goenka holds a Bachelors degree in Science from Babson College, Boston, and has over 13 years of experience in the chemicals industry. He has been associated with Laxmi Organic since his appointment to the board in November 2020 and is responsible for driving the companys growth initiatives and new ventures. Laxmi Organic Industries is a leading manufacturer of acetyl intermediates and specialty intermediates with almost three decades of experience in large-scale manufacturing of chemicals. The company's consolidated net profit fell 13.3% to Rs 25.41 crore on 8.6% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 718.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.