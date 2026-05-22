Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 735.31 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 0.97% to Rs 21.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 735.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 709.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.08% to Rs 79.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 2846.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2985.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.