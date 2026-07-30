Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 216.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.75% to Rs 968.34 croreNet profit of Laxmi Organic Industries rose 216.60% to Rs 67.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.75% to Rs 968.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 692.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales968.34692.93 40 OPM %11.814.44 -PBDT113.4731.34 262 PBT91.7614.19 547 NP67.7221.39 217
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