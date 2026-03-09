Praj Industries Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd and Sonata Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 March 2026.

Praj Industries Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd and Sonata Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 March 2026.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd soared 3.51% to Rs 117.85 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 51627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44479 shares in the past one month.

Praj Industries Ltd spiked 3.22% to Rs 314.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.68 lakh shares in the past one month. Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd surged 3.14% to Rs 24.64. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.61 lakh shares in the past one month. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd exploded 2.99% to Rs 16.56. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.75 lakh shares in the past one month.