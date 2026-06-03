Concord Biotech Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd and Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 June 2026.

Concord Biotech Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd and Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 June 2026.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd soared 9.34% to Rs 164.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58192 shares in the past one month.

Concord Biotech Ltd surged 7.80% to Rs 1257.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13841 shares in the past one month. Borosil Renewables Ltd spiked 6.24% to Rs 532.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36489 shares in the past one month. Cartrade Tech Ltd jumped 5.67% to Rs 1897.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 83944 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54972 shares in the past one month.