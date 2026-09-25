LCC Projects jumps after emerging L1 bidder for sprinkler irrigation project in Rajasthan

LCC Projects rallied 3.09% to Rs 147.55 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a Rs 653.34-crore irrigation project in Rajasthan.

The order was awarded by the Chief Engineer, Water Resources Zone, Kota, Rajasthan, for construction of the Chhoti Kalisindh Medium Irrigation Project based on a sprinkler system with solar power at Chhoti Kalisindh and Chahurni River in Gangdhar, Jhalawar, Rajasthan. The project will be executed on an EPC, single-responsibility turnkey basis.

The contract, valued at Rs 653.34 crore including GST, is scheduled to be executed within 36 months from the effective date.

The company was listed on the stock exchanges on 17 September 2026. The stock debuted at Rs 191.90 on the BSE, representing a 31.44% premium over its issue price of Rs 146. The IPO received bids for 101.52 crore shares against 54.43 lakh shares on offer.