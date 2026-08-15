Le Lavoir consolidated net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 364.10% to Rs 1.81 croreNet profit of Le Lavoir declined 60.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 364.10% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.810.39 364 OPM %14.3628.21 -PBDT0.290.42 -31 PBT0.150.33 -55 NP0.100.25 -60
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