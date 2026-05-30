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Le Lavoir consolidated net profit rises 81.48% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 193.75% to Rs 1.41 crore

Net profit of Le Lavoir rose 81.48% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 193.75% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.16% to Rs 2.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 150.57% to Rs 6.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.410.48 194 6.642.65 151 OPM %10.6452.08 -15.9657.74 - PBDT0.760.47 62 3.372.16 56 PBT0.660.37 78 2.981.79 66 NP0.490.27 81 2.241.34 67

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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