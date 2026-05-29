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Le Merite Exports consolidated net profit declines 65.96% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:18 PM IST
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Sales decline 40.28% to Rs 75.31 crore

Net profit of Le Merite Exports declined 65.96% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.28% to Rs 75.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 112.45% to Rs 11.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.04% to Rs 357.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 518.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales75.31126.10 -40 357.47518.40 -31 OPM %-0.113.66 -3.682.06 - PBDT1.383.65 -62 16.268.98 81 PBT1.093.29 -67 14.947.81 91 NP0.802.35 -66 11.605.46 112

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

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