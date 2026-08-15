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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Le Merite Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.51 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Le Merite Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.51 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:21 AM IST
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Sales decline 18.75% to Rs 89.75 crore

Net loss of Le Merite Exports reported to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.75% to Rs 89.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 110.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales89.75110.46 -19 OPM %-10.674.80 -PBDT-5.165.87 PL PBT-5.425.53 PL NP-4.514.30 PL

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:21 AM IST

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