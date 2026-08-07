Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 70.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.88% to Rs 356.75 crore

Net profit of Le Travenues Technology rose 70.34% to Rs 32.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.88% to Rs 356.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 316.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.356.75316.055.727.3448.8729.5044.1626.3332.5019.08

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