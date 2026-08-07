Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 70.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.88% to Rs 356.75 croreNet profit of Le Travenues Technology rose 70.34% to Rs 32.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.88% to Rs 356.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 316.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales356.75316.05 13 OPM %5.727.34 -PBDT48.8729.50 66 PBT44.1626.33 68 NP32.5019.08 70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content