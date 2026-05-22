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Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 91.15% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 308.05 crore

Net profit of Le Travenues Technology rose 91.15% to Rs 31.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 308.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 284.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.86% to Rs 72.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.32% to Rs 1228.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 914.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales308.05284.14 8 1228.04914.25 34 OPM %6.507.56 -5.027.85 - PBDT38.0926.86 42 106.1687.46 21 PBT33.7023.89 41 91.3477.12 18 NP31.9616.72 91 72.1360.18 20

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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