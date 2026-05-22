Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 91.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 308.05 crore

Net profit of Le Travenues Technology rose 91.15% to Rs 31.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 308.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 284.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.86% to Rs 72.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.32% to Rs 1228.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 914.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.