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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Religare Enterprises Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd and PNC Infratech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 August 2026.

Religare Enterprises Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd and PNC Infratech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 August 2026.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd lost 12.92% to Rs 175.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56259 shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd crashed 9.87% to Rs 231.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92666 shares in the past one month.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd tumbled 9.21% to Rs 786. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57615 shares in the past one month.

Rain Industries Ltd dropped 6.99% to Rs 225. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

PNC Infratech Ltd fell 6.61% to Rs 224.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62821 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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