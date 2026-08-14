Lead Financial Services standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.75% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Lead Financial Services declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.130.16 -19 OPM %61.5468.75 -PBDT0.080.11 -27 PBT0.080.11 -27 NP0.060.08 -25
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