Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 418.22% to Rs 55.45 crore

Net loss of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company reported to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 418.22% to Rs 55.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 395.74% to Rs 18.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 390.65% to Rs 141.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.