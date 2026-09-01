Leap India consolidated net profit rises 30.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.10% to Rs 203.41 croreNet profit of Leap India rose 30.23% to Rs 24.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 203.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 170.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales203.41170.79 19 OPM %51.1949.84 -PBDT89.4872.24 24 PBT32.9925.37 30 NP24.7318.99 30
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