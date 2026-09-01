Leap India consolidated net profit rises 30.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.10% to Rs 203.41 crore

Net profit of Leap India rose 30.23% to Rs 24.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 203.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 170.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.203.41170.7951.1949.8489.4872.2432.9925.3724.7318.99

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