The offer received bids for 96.32 crore shares as against 11.49 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Leap India received bids for 96,32,60,770 shares as against 11,49,91,735 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 8.38 times.

The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 16.84 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 12.64 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed1.71 times, and the employees' portion was subscribed 10.99 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 07 August 2026 and it closed on 11 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 151 and 159 per share.

The issue comprised both offer for sale by existing shareholders and fresh issue of shares. The fresh issue comprised issue of equity share of Rs 1 face value, aggregating to Rs 480 crore. And the offer for sale comprised sale of equity shares by promoters and promoter group shareholders aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore. Of the net proceeds from fresh issue the company intends to use Rs 360 crore towards re/pre=payment (in full or part) of certain borrowings availed by the company and balance towards general corporate purposes. Leap India (LIL), promoted by Sunu Mathew, a technocrat, is the largest on-demand asset pooling provider in Indias supply chain management sector. LILs portfolio includes a diverse range of assets such as pallets, containers and MHEs, among others. LIL were the first company in India to introduce passive RFID-tagged containers. It is also in the process of tagging recently Chep acquired Assets with passive RFID tags.

Taron, its subsidiary, is recognized as the leading forklift pooling player and a leader in the lithium-ion segment of MHEs, having been the first to introduce these solutions in India. Its customer list includes reputed companies such as Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Marico, Toll (India) Logistics, Daikin Air-conditioning India etc. Ahead of the IPO, Leap India (LIL) on Thursday, 06 August 2026, raised Rs 743.62 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 4.67 crore shares at Rs 159 each to 32 anchor investors. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 84.68 crore and sales of Rs 1,167.65 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.