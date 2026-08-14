Lee & Nee Software (Exports) consolidated net profit rises 87.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.47% to Rs 3.61 crore

Net profit of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.47% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.612.57-1.39-6.230.250.140.210.100.150.08

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