Lee & Nee Software (Exports) consolidated net profit rises 87.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.47% to Rs 3.61 croreNet profit of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.47% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.612.57 40 OPM %-1.39-6.23 -PBDT0.250.14 79 PBT0.210.10 110 NP0.150.08 88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content