LEEL Electricals standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 766.22% to Rs 12.82 croreNet profit of LEEL Electricals rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 766.22% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.821.48 766 OPM %10.9220.27 -PBDT1.400.25 460 PBT0.960.08 1100 NP0.960.08 1100
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