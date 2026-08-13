LEEL Electricals standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 766.22% to Rs 12.82 crore

Net profit of LEEL Electricals rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 766.22% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.821.4810.9220.271.400.250.960.080.960.08

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