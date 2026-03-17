Leela acquires ultra-luxury Coorg resort, expands into wellness-led hospitality

Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts announced the acquisition of an ultra-luxury resort in Coorg, marking its entry into immersive, nature-led and wellness-focused hospitality.

The 71 all-villa property, spread across 76 acres near Madikeri and surrounded by coffee and spice plantations, will be unveiled as The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary later this year. The deal coincides with the brands 40th anniversary and introduces its first Sanctuary concept.

The IGBC Platinum-certified resort has been designed to blend with its natural surroundings, combining contemporary architecture with local craftsmanship. The property also has significant land reserves, with plans to add 19 villas in the first phase, taking total inventory to 90 keys.

The resort will feature four dining venues offering global and regional cuisines, along with curated coffee experiences rooted in Coorgs plantation heritage. A 27,000 sq ft wellness centre will anchor the propertys offering, integrating Ayurvedic traditions, modern recovery science and Aujasya by The Leela, the brands signature wellness programme. A seven-acre lake forms the centrepiece of the property, while a private helipad will provide seamless access. The resort also includes an expansive four-bedroom presidential villa with a private pool and integrated wellness facilities. Located in the Western Ghats with proximity to Bengaluru and Mangaluru, Coorg is known for its coffee estates, mist-covered hills, waterfalls and Kodava heritage, making it a sought-after leisure destination for premium travellers.

With this addition, The Leelas portfolio now comprises 15 properties with over 4,160 keys across 13 cities globally, including seven owned, seven managed and one franchised hotel. The company has nine hotels in the pipeline and plans to expand to 24 properties over the next three years across key destinations such as Agra, Ayodhya, Bandhavgarh, Mumbai, Ranthambore, Sikkim, Srinagar and Jaisalmer. Anuraag Bhatnagar, chief executive officer (CEO), The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said: As we celebrate 40 Years of The Leela, this acquisition represents both a milestone and an evolution of the brand into nature-immersive, wellness-focused hospitality. We invest in destinations with cultural and ecological value, and Coorg strengthens our presence in South India while advancing our strategy of building a balanced portfolio across Indias most iconic landscapes. The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary offers a rare synthesis of wilderness, wellness and warmth of true Indian luxury for travellers who seek space, stillness and a genuine connection to nature.