Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 456.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.08% to Rs 351.96 crore

Net profit of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts rose 456.44% to Rs 48.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.08% to Rs 351.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 274.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.351.96274.7936.3036.9197.0142.0564.3415.6848.808.77

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