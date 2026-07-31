Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 456.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.08% to Rs 351.96 croreNet profit of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts rose 456.44% to Rs 48.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.08% to Rs 351.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 274.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales351.96274.79 28 OPM %36.3036.91 -PBDT97.0142.05 131 PBT64.3415.68 310 NP48.808.77 456
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