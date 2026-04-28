Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 46.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 484.42 crore

Net profit of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts rose 46.17% to Rs 171.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 484.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 424.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 742.84% to Rs 403.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 1527.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1300.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.