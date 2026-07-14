Lehar Footwears announces resignation of CFO Rakesh Kumar Soni

Lehar Footwears has announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Rakesh Kumar Soni, who has stepped down due to personal reasons.

According to the company, Soni submitted his resignation through a letter dated 15 June 2026 and was relieved of his duties with effect from the close of business hours on 14 July 2026.

Lehar Footwears has been manufacturing non-leather footwear since 1995 and markets its products under the 'Lehar' brand. The company distributes its products through trade distribution channels, multi-brand retail outlets, export markets, government schemes, and e-commerce platforms.

For the quarter ended March 2026, the company's standalone net profit declined 17.86% year-on-year to ₹4.14 crore from ₹5.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations fell 16.62% to ₹91.26 crore from ₹109.45 crore in the year-ago period.