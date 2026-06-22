Lehar Footwears rose 2.89% to Rs 265 after the company announced that it had received an order worth Rs 39.70 crore for the supply of footwear.

The company did not disclose the name of the customer due to confidentiality obligations. The order is scheduled to be executed within 60 days from the acceptance of the purchase order.

The company clarified that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

Lehar Footwears is the regional mass-footwear manufacturer of high-quality and stylish non-leather footwear since 1995. The company is selling its products under the Lehar brand through trade distribution channels, retail multi-brand outlets, export markets, government schemes and e-commerce marketplaces.