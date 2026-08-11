Lehar Footwears standalone net profit declines 58.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 47.29% to Rs 74.95 crore

Net profit of Lehar Footwears declined 58.60% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 47.29% to Rs 74.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 142.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.74.95142.209.358.915.6811.104.039.723.017.27

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