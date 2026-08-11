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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lehar Footwears standalone net profit declines 58.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Lehar Footwears standalone net profit declines 58.60% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 47.29% to Rs 74.95 crore

Net profit of Lehar Footwears declined 58.60% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 47.29% to Rs 74.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 142.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales74.95142.20 -47 OPM %9.358.91 -PBDT5.6811.10 -49 PBT4.039.72 -59 NP3.017.27 -59

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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