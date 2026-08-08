Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 20.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.13% to Rs 344.61 crore

Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 20.09% to Rs 46.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 344.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 315.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.344.61315.7743.3644.37115.1897.0779.1262.8646.0338.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News