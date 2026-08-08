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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 20.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 20.09% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.13% to Rs 344.61 crore

Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 20.09% to Rs 46.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 344.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 315.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales344.61315.77 9 OPM %43.3644.37 -PBDT115.1897.07 19 PBT79.1262.86 26 NP46.0338.33 20

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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