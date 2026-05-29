Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 8.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.01% to Rs 416.40 crore

Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 8.09% to Rs 91.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 416.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 378.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.53% to Rs 227.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 196.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 1444.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1286.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.