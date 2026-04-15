Lemon Tree Hotels gains after reporting record expansion in FY26 with 56 signings, 20 openings

Lemon Tree Hotels rose 1.96% to Rs 114.50 after the company reported a record year of portfolio expansion in FY25-26, driven by 56 new signings and the opening of 20 hotels, reinforcing its transition toward a disciplined, asset-light growth model.

As of 31 March 2026, the companys total portfolio stood at 269 hotels, comprising 131 operational properties and a pipeline of 138 hotels.

The companys operational portfolio has now surpassed 130 hotels with over 11,000 keys across more than 80 destinations. This growth reflects its capital-efficient strategy aimed at rapid scale while maintaining operational consistency and strong partner alignment.

Expansion during the year was led by a focus on high-growth urban markets, tier II and III cities, and emerging leisure destinations, in line with evolving travel demand across India. The company strengthened its presence in pilgrimage destinations such as Tirupati, Ayodhya, and Somnath; leisure markets including Malshej Ghat, Khurpatal, and Barog; and industrial hubs like Bhilai, Rudrapur, and Mhow. This diversified footprint positions the company to capture demand across religious, leisure, and business travel segments.

The development pipeline remained well-diversified across its brand portfolio. The core Lemon Tree Hotels brand led with 27 signings, followed by 9 signings under Lemon Tree Premier. The Keys portfolio added 18 signings, reflecting continued traction in value-driven segments, while selective additions under Aurika Hotels & Resorts and Lemon Tree Resort marked a calibrated push into upscale and leisure markets. On the operational front, the company opened 20 hotels during the year. The Lemon Tree Hotels brand accounted for 12 openings, while Lemon Tree Premier and Keys Lite added 3 each, and Keys Select contributed 2 openings. Neelendra Singh, managing director of Lemon Tree Hotels, said, Lemon Tree Hotels was founded to bridge a critical gap in Indias midscale hospitality sector by delivering reliable, branded experiences. As the market reaches a new level of maturity, our next phase of growth is focused on scaling that core proposition across a much wider geographic network. We are moving beyond the traditional six-city model because the Indian traveler is now everywhere, and our network is expanding to meet them where they are, while maintaining the discipline and consistency that define our brand.