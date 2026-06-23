Lemon Tree Hotels gains after signing 85-room property in Nepal

Lemon Tree Hotels rose 1.01% to Rs 119.95 after the company announced the signing of an 85-room hotel in Janakpur, Nepal, strengthening its international presence in South Asia.

The property, to be branded as Lemon Tree Hotel, Janakpur, will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

With this addition, the hospitality chain's international portfolio has expanded to 11 properties, including six operational hotels and five upcoming projects across Nepal, Bhutan and Dubai.

In Nepal, the group's footprint has increased to eight properties, comprising three operational hotels and five in the pipeline, including the newly signed Janakpur property. The company also operates two hotels in Bhutan and one in Dubai.

Janakpur, officially known as Janakpurdham, is one of South Asia's most significant religious destinations. Revered as the birthplace of Goddess Sita and the site of her marriage to Lord Ram, the city attracts millions of pilgrims and heritage tourists annually, particularly during festivals such as Vivah Panchami and Ram Navami. The upcoming hotel will feature 85 rooms along with a restaurant, banquet hall, meeting and conference facilities, bar lounge, swimming pool, spa and fitness centre. The signing aligns with Lemon Tree Hotels' strategy of expanding its managed hotel portfolio in key domestic and international leisure, pilgrimage and business destinations. The hotel is located at Dhanusha District, Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City, Nepal, placing it in close proximity to the citys principal pilgrimage sites, including the iconic Janaki Temple, Ram Mandir, Vivah Mandap and the sacred Dhanush Sagar and Ganga Sagar ponds. The property will offer guests a comfortable and wellconnected base from which to explore the full spiritual and cultural landscape of Mithila. This signing reinforces Lemon Tree Hotels international expansion strategy and its commitment to identifying markets where branded hospitality can make a meaningful difference - building a sustainable presence across South Asias most culturally and spiritually significant destinations.

Vishvapreet Singh Cheema, President, Lemon Tree Hotels, said: "Janakpur is one of South Asias most revered destinations as it holds immense spiritual significance across the subcontinent, and its growing connectivity is driving a major surge in heritage travel. Signing Lemon Tree Hotel, Janakpur aligns strongly with our strategy of building quality hospitality infrastructure in culturally significant, high-potential markets. This addition expands our portfolio in Nepal to eight properties, allowing us to deliver our signature refreshing hospitality and further solidifying our position as a trusted brand in the region." Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.