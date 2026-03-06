Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Barog, Himachal Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the signing of a new hotel in Barog, marking its 10th property in the state of Himachal Pradesh and further strengthening its presence in the region's growing leisure travel market.

With four hotels already operational in the state and six additional properties under development, including the newly signed project, the company continues to expand its footprint in one of Indias most dynamic travel destinations.

The upcoming property will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

The proposed Lemon Tree Hotel, Barog will feature 49 well-appointed rooms along with a restaurant, banquet hall, meeting room, spa, swimming pool and fitness center. The hotel is expected to cater to leisure travellers, destination events and small corporate offsite gatherings.

The property will also offer convenient connectivity, located approximately 64 km from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, about 53 km from Chandigarh Railway Station and nearly 32 km from Kalka Railway Station. Neelendra Singh, Managing Director, Lemon Tree Hotels Limited, said, Himachal Pradesh continues to be a strong leisure market with growing demand for branded hospitality in scenic destinations. Barogs proximity to Chandigarh and its appeal as a peaceful hill retreat makes it an attractive addition to our portfolio. This signing aligns with our strategy of expanding thoughtfully into emerging leisure micro-markets while delivering comfortable and quality experiences. Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.