Lemon Tree Hotels announced the launch of its latest franchised property, keys select by Lemon Tree Hotels, in Vadodara, marking its 11th hotel in Gujarat.

The new property underscores the companys strategic expansion in the state, strengthening its footprint across key business and cultural centers within the region.

Located on Atladra Padra Main Road, the hotel offers convenient access to major commercial districts as well as prominent attractions such as Laxmi Vilas Palace, Sayaji Gardens, and Baroda Museum & Picture Gallery. It is situated approximately 12 km from Vadodara Domestic Airport and 7 km from Vadodara Junction Railway Station.

The hotel features 42 rooms along with a restaurant, banquet hall, meeting room, and other public areas, catering to both business and leisure travellers.

Vishvapreet Singh Cheema, president, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, Vadodara is a strategically important market for us, given its growing economic significance and rich cultural heritage. This opening further strengthens our presence in the city, where we already operate two successful hotels, and marks our third property in Vadodara, reaffirming our long-term commitment to the region. As we continue to expand in high-potential destinations, our focus remains on delivering a consistent, reliable, and high-quality hospitality experience that guests across the country have come to trust. Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.