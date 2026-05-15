Lemon Tree Hotels announced the official opening of Lemon Tree Hotel, Bhubaneswar featuring 65 well-appointed rooms, Citrus Caf a multi-cuisine coffee shop, Pool Bar & Grill, banquet and conference spaces along with a swimming pool and fitness center.

Commenting on the launch, Vishvapreet Singh Cheema, President, Lemon Tree Hotels said, Bhubaneswar has rapidly evolved into a multi-dimensional growth hub, where a thriving IT sector, specialized healthcare, and a premier educational ecosystem converge. The launch of our second property here is a strategic response to this diversified demand, positioning our hotel at the heart of the city's most active commercial and medical districts. By anchoring ourselves in Bharatpur, we are providing high-quality, organized hospitality to a resilient mix of travellers who are driving Odisha's economic transformation.