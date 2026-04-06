Lemon Tree Hotels rises after signing new hotel in Simara, Nepal

Lemon Tree Hotels rose 1.89% to Rs 110.25 after the company announced the signing of a new property, Lemon Tree Hotel, in Simara, marking a further expansion of its presence in Nepal.

With this addition, the companys portfolio in Nepal will increase to seven properties, including two operational hotels and five upcoming projects. The move aligns with its strategy to strengthen its presence across high-growth gateway cities and transit-driven markets.

The hotel will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

The upcoming property will feature 98 rooms and is designed to cater to modern travellers seeking comfort and connectivity. It will include a multi-cuisine restaurant, a lounge, and extensive banquet and conference facilities. Wellness amenities such as a swimming pool, spa, and fitness centre are also planned.

Neelendra Singh, Managing Director & CEO, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, We believe Nepal is as a structurally attractive market, where demand is expanding beyond traditional destinations into a wider network of gateway and transit-led cities. Our focus has been to build depth in such markets, where we see both demand visibility and long-term growth potential. The signing in Simara is a natural extension of this approach, allowing us to strengthen our presence in the country while continuing to scale our regional portfolio. The official announcement was made on 2 April 2026, after market hours. Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.