Lemon Tree Hotels signs deal for Keys Prima property in Rajasthan

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels in Jaipur, Rajasthan, expanding its presence across the region.

The upcoming hotel will feature 88 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, banquet and conference facilities, a fitness centre, and modern public spaces catering to both business and leisure travellers.

With this signing, the companys portfolio in Rajasthan has expanded to 23 properties, comprising 13 operational hotels and 10 upcoming projects, marking another milestone in its regional growth strategy.

Neelendra Singh, managing director, Lemon Tree Hotels, said: Scaling our footprint to six hotels in the Pink City reflects a deliberate strategy of building strong regional clusters in high-potential markets and reinforces our growing network across Rajasthan. The introduction of Keys Prima in Jaipur broadens our brand portfolio in the city with a distinct, upper-midscale lifestyle offering. Designed for Indias evolving class of experience-conscious yet value-driven travellers, it brings together contemporary rooms and vibrant interiors with thoughtful service and curated social spaces. This multi-brand presence allows us to cater to the full spectrum within Jaipurs diverse travel ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the appointment of Kartikeya Kumar Singh as chief digital and transformation officer with effect from 8 June 2026. Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels. The company reported an 8.09% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.49 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 84.64 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 10% year-on-year to Rs 416.40 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2026.