Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the signing of a license agreement for a new property, Lemon Tree Resort, Lonavala, as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in Maharashtra.

The resort will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. This upcoming property will feature 50 well-appointed rooms, along with a restaurant, banquet hall, meeting room, swimming pool, spa and fitness centre, catering to both leisure and corporate travellers.

The resort is conveniently located approximately 69 km from Navi Mumbai International Airport (around 1 hour 17 minutes by road) and about 5.8 km from Lonavala Railway Station (approximately 15 minutes), providing easy connectivity for travellers from major cities across India.

Vilas Pawar, CEO managed & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels, said: Lonavala remains a high-demand leisure destination with strong potential across weekend travel, weddings and corporate retreats. This signing aligns with our focus on expanding our resort portfolio in key getaway destinations, while continuing to build scale in Maharashtra. We look forward to offering guests a refreshing stay experience in this scenic location Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.