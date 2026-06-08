Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property at Jaipur, Rajasthan
Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Jaipur in Rajasthan. The property will be operated under a franchise agreement, further expanding the group's robust pipeline across the region.
The hotel will feature 88 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, banquet and conference facilities, a fitness centre, and modern public spaces catering to both business and leisure travellers.
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